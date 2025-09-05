Inspector Zende OTT Review: Manoj Bajpayee Anchors a Quirky Crime Caper with Charm

Inspector Zende on Netflix revisits one of India’s most fascinating real-life chapters, the chase and eventual arrest of conman Charles Sobhraj. Instead of following the dark and suspenseful tone of earlier adaptations, this film takes a lighter approach. Blending true crime with humor, it offers audiences a quirky, entertaining version of events that shaped headlines decades ago.

At the center of the film is Manoj Bajpayee, delivering yet another performance that reaffirms his versatility. As Inspector Madhukar Zende, he avoids the clichés of a larger-than-life police officer. Instead, he portrays an everyman whose conviction, wit, and determination help him succeed where others falter. Bajpayee’s subtle comic timing and understated authority add immense weight to the role. His grounded presence ensures that Zende feels both believable and magnetic, a balance that keeps the audience invested even when the screenplay shows its flaws.

Jim Sarbh steps into the role of Charles Sobhraj. While his energy and flair are undeniable, the menace and danger that usually define portrayals of Sobhraj are softened here. This choice matches the film’s playful tone but sometimes undermines the tension in the cat-and-mouse dynamic that should drive the story.

The overall style of Inspector Zende is breezy and accessible. The narrative relies on situational comedy, ironic touches, and lighthearted pacing. This sets it apart from typical gritty crime thrillers, though the trade-off is uneven momentum. Some sequences linger longer than they should, while a few comedic moments miss their mark. The effect is a film that entertains in parts but feels inconsistent as a whole.

Despite its shortcomings, Inspector Zende works because of its personality and its lead actor. Bajpayee anchors the film with a performance that is subtle yet commanding, ensuring that it never loses its charm. For viewers looking for an intense, nail-biting crime drama, this may not fully satisfy. But as a character-driven dramedy led by one of India’s most dependable actors, Inspector Zende is engaging, refreshing, and worth a watch.