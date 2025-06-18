The Hunt Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case OTT Release: Nagesh Kukunoor Show to Stream on SonyLIV from July4!

For millennial movie buffs, Nagesh Kukunoor is famously known as this indie filmmaker who made Hyderabad Blues. Hyderabad Blues inspired Sekhar Kammula to make Dollar Dreams, and the rest is history. Nagesh continued to tell stories he wanted to tell and never flinched. With the rapidly changing Indian cinema landscape, Nagesh has ensured that he is still one of the unique voices present, and it's been a while since people saw Nagesh Kukunoor direct a movie.

Good luck. Sakhi was the last film to come from Nagesh, and now he has decided to take up the long-format storytelling with OTT platform SonyLIV. SonyLIV has the reputation of not promoting their content enough, as they believe that their stories will speak for themselves. They have made a lot of excellent TV shows that failed to reach the masses owing to their lack of promotional strategy.

However, it's undeniable that SonyLIV is making a distinctive mark in the Indian long-form content market, and with the addition of Nagesh Kukunoor, streaming audiences are set for an exciting journey. Nagesh directed The Hunt—The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case for the streaming platform.

The trailer for the same was released moments ago, and it focuses on the investigation team that was formed after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed. The trailer showed that there was enough drama in the material, and Nagesh, despite hiring known faces, also proved his mark by having fresh faces dominate the proceedings in The Hunt.

The trailer suggests that one of the country's underrated filmmakers has found his niche in long-format storytelling. Fans of Nagesh Kukunoor and history enthusiasts will undoubtedly watch The Hunt—The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, which will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from July 4th.