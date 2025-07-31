Hindi OTT Releases August 1, 2025: Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and More!

It's a busy week for Hindi streaming releases this weekend as films and shows across genres will be made available on various platforms. Fans of Hindi cinema and their web series will have a plethora of movies and serials to enjoy this month.

Let's examine the upcoming releases on the 1st of August, 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par

There was a giant buzz surrounding Sitaare Zameen Par because it was Aamir Khan's comeback and also due to the fact that the movie chose not to be released on any streaming platform. Aamir Khan made it very clear that he will not be releasing the movie digitally anytime soon. For this move, the Bollywood actor was congratulated by theater owners and people from the distributor circles as well.

But it didn't take much time for Aamir Khan to make a U-turn and make the film available for streaming on YouTube. Aamir apologized for his change in decision and stated that he wanted to protect his film, and that's why he had to lie about not releasing Sitaare on OTT.

Sitaare Zameen Par will be available to watch for audiences on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies—Janta Ka Theatre. Audiences will have to pay Rs.100 to watch Sitaare, which will be available on his channel from August 1st, 2025.

Housefull 5

Not only did Akshay Kumar impress audiences with his comedic timing, but the makers also executed a masterful plan by releasing the film with two distinct climaxes. Since Housefull 5 is a murder mystery, the writer and director smartly changed who the killer was and released two different versions. This ended up working big time at the cinemas, and Housefull 5 turned out to be a good hit. Now, the movie is gearing up for its digital debut on Prime Video, and fans can watch the film starting on August 1st.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

A lot of nostalgia is attached to this title, and those who already watched the first episode in this reboot of the hit serial are already in love with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The serial's latest version is already garnering audiences slowly with each passing day, and fans can stream the same on JioHotstar.

Bakaiti

Bakaiti is a slice-of-life series that revolves around the Kataria family in old Ghaziabad. Starring the extremely talented Rajesh Tailang as the father and Sheeba Chaddha as his wife, Bakaiti is focused on the parents' financial problems and how they create a silly sibling rivalry between their children Naina and Bharat.

Alongside the above-mentioned movies and shows, there is Special Ops Season 2 that's streaming on JioHotstar. Even though it didn't reach the expectations of its first season, Special Ops 2 has just enough meat for viewers to get hooked, and this will be a busy binge-watching weekend for streaming audiences who are interested in watching fresh and engaging content.