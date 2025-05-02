Heart Beat Season 2 OTT Release: New Promo of Tamil Medical Drama Dropped on JioHotstar

The popular Tamil medical drama Heart Beat is coming back for a second season on JioHotstar. The platform recently shared a new promo, giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come, including a glimpse of lead character Rina in her hospital setting.

What’s Heart Beat About?

Heart Beat is set in a multi-specialty hospital and follows the lives of doctors, interns, and other staff. The story mainly revolves around Rina, the daughter of a surgeon. In Season 1, she joined the hospital as an intern, trying to find her footing both professionally and personally. As the series progresses, she connects with her colleagues who are all trying to juggle their careers and personal lives.

What’s New in Season 2?

In the teaser for Season 2, Rina is now a full-fledged doctor. She’s seen caring for patients, guiding younger staff, having fun with her coworkers, and dealing with her complicated relationship with Arjun. The teaser hints at a more mature Rina who’s trying to balance her responsibilities and emotions.

Although the official release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the teaser has already created buzz among fans.

While You Wait for Season 2…

If you're looking for more Tamil web series to enjoy while waiting for Heart Beat Season 2, check out these titles on OTTplay Premium:

Vilangu – A gripping crime drama starring Vemal

Paper Rocket – A feel-good series directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Thalaimai Seyalagam – A political thriller featuring Kishore

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum – A light-hearted romantic comedy