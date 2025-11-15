Globetrotter Day Live OTT: How to Watch Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli Film's Special Event

The Globetrotter event for Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming global adventure, SSMB29, is all set to stream live today, giving fans their first real look at one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated films.

The mega showcase begins at 6 PM IST and will be streamed in India and the subcontinent on JioHotstar. Viewers in the United States can watch the event through Variety’s official YouTube channel, ensuring that the global fan base has access to the launch in real time.

The event, held in Hyderabad, is designed as a grand introduction to the world of SSMB29. It will feature live performances, on-stage appearances by key cast members, and the unveiling of exclusive footage on a massive 100-foot 4K LED screen, making it one of the biggest visual presentations planned for an Indian film announcement.

The evening will be hosted by Suma Kanakala along with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, adding a mix of mainstream and digital appeal to the programme.

With expectations running high, the Globetrotter event is set to mark the beginning of the promotional journey for SSMB29. Fans are advised to tune in a little early on JioHotstar or YouTube to avoid any delays once the livestream begins. For followers of Telugu cinema and Mahesh Babu’s extensive fanbase, this showcase serves as the first official step into the scale, ambition and cinematic world Rajamouli is preparing to reveal.