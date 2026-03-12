Friday OTT Releases March 13, 2026: Fatal Seduction S3, Aspirants S3, Zootopia 2 and More

If you are planning to spend a quiet weekend at home, OTT platforms have rolled out several fresh releases this week. From thrilling dramas and political stories to anime-inspired adventures and animated family films, streaming services are offering a variety of options for viewers. Whether you enjoy intense web series or light entertainment, the latest digital premieres bring something interesting for everyone.

Live-Action Adventure Returns

Fans of the iconic manga created by Eiichiro Oda can look forward to the next chapter of One Piece. The live-action series continues the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece. Actor Iñaki Godoy reprises the role of Luffy in the adventurous story that mixes action, comedy, and fantasy. The new season started streaming on Netflix on March 10, 2026. However, viewers who prefer regional language versions may notice that a Telugu-dubbed version has not been confirmed yet.

Nana Patekar’s OTT Debut

Another major highlight this week is the web series Sankalp, marking the digital debut of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Directed by Prakash Jha, the socio-political drama explores themes such as power struggles, governance and social conflict. The series began streaming on Amazon MX Player from March 11, 2026, and is expected to attract viewers who enjoy intense political narratives.

Major Friday OTT Releases – March 13, 2026

Several other movies and web series are also premiering across streaming platforms on March 13. These titles cover a wide range of genres, from suspense thrillers to animation.

Fatal Seduction Season 3 – Netflix

The third season of Fatal Seduction arrives on Netflix with all 11 episodes dropping on the same day. The South African thriller continues after a shocking tragedy, drawing the characters deeper into secrets, betrayal and emotional turmoil. The story follows professor Nandi Mahlati, whose life becomes complicated after a mysterious relationship during a weekend trip.

Aspirants Season 3 – Prime Video

The popular Indian web series Aspirants returns with its third season on Amazon Prime Video. Known for its realistic portrayal of UPSC aspirants in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, the new season focuses on Abhilash’s journey as a district magistrate. The story also revisits the friendships and challenges that shaped the characters during their civil services preparation days.

Phantom Lawyer – Netflix

K-drama fans can watch Phantom Lawyer, a unique legal fantasy series starring Yoo Yeon-seok and Esom. The story blends courtroom drama with supernatural elements, following a lawyer who suddenly gains the ability to see and help ghosts. The unusual concept and emotional storytelling have made it one of the interesting international releases this year.

Zootopia 2 – JioHotstar

Family audiences can enjoy Zootopia 2, the sequel to Disney’s beloved animated film. Streaming on JioHotstar, the movie once again follows police officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they investigate a new mystery in the vibrant animal city of Zootopia. The film offers humour, adventure and impressive animation, making it perfect for viewers of all ages.

The Taj Story – Lionsgate Play

Another noteworthy release is The Taj Story, a courtroom drama that explores a controversial theory about the origin of the Taj Mahal. The film revolves around a tour guide who files a legal petition claiming the monument was once a temple called Tejo Mahalaya. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das and Sneha Wagh.

Something for Every Viewer

With thrilling dramas, inspiring stories and animated adventures releasing this week, OTT platforms have ensured there is plenty of fresh content for audiences. Whether you enjoy binge-watching web series or watching movies with family, the new releases arriving on March 13 promise an entertaining weekend for streaming fans.

Also read: Allu Arjun’s Allu Cinemas Opens in Hyderabad with India’s Biggest Dolby Cinema Screen