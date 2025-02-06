Friday, February 7 OTT and theatre Releases: Thandel, Loveyapa, Mrs, The Mehta Boys and more!

This Friday, February 7, 2025, is a Friday of proud new releases on streaming platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, etc and also in theatres. From heartwarming drama to the thundering bang of action flicks, this one's got it all for you. Let's break it all down with a list of upcoming movies and shows.

The Mehta Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

"The Mehta Boys is a heart-warming drama about Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry. Two days with a father, with whom he wasn't on friendly terms, upsets the carefully laid plans of an ambitious architect after losing his mother.

Mrs. (ZEE5)

"Mrs." is a family drama that stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The movie is about Richa, an expert dancer and choreographer, who can't speak after her marriage. Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya also make it to the Aarti Kadav-directed film.

Thandel (Theatres)

"Thandel" is a romantic thriller with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The movie revolves around a fisherman, who is captured by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

Conclave (Theatres)

Conclave is a political thriller that stars Ralph Fiennes. The movie is based on the story of Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who is tasked with the job of overlooking the world's most secretive and ancient events—selecting a new Pope.

Loveyapa (Theatres)

"Loveyapa" is a romantic comedy movie featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The movie tells the story of a young couple who are making plans to get married when they decide to exchange their phones for 24 hours.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Netflix)

"The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan" is a documentary series that tells the story of the biggest rivalry in the world of cricket.

I'm Not a Robot (Lionsgate Play)

"I'm Not a Robot" is a romantic comedy about a young wealthy man suffering from an unusual allergy. The main cast of the Korean drama features Yoo Seung-ho, Chae Soo-bin, and Um Ki-Joon.

Badass Ravi Kumar (Theatres)

"Badass Ravi Kumar" is a musical action thriller and a spin-off to Xpose (2014). Singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya reprises his role of Ravi Kumar in the Keith Gomes directorial.

With so much excitement in new releases this week, there's something for everybody. So go ahead, pop some popcorn, get all snug, and enjoy the ride!

