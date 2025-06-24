The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Prime Video's Hit Show?

Prime Video manages to win the hearts of OTT audiences with their hit show, The Family Man. Created by Raj and DK and inspired by the events that were being published in Indian newspapers, Manoj Bajpayee played the widely loved Srikanth Tiwari, an intelligence officer working undercover.

Raj and DK skillfully portrayed Srikanth Tiwari in both seasons, and his flawless comedic timing contributed significantly to The Family Man's strong repeat value. One can see fans of the show re-watching their favorite bits from the TV series every now and then on the app.

The Family Man was surely Prime Video's biggest hit, and for a long time, fans have been waiting for Srikanth Tiwari's return in what's considered a final season for the show. The makers have already ensured that Srikanth Tiwari will continue to come up by creating another show called Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Coming to the third and final season of The Family Man, Prime Video stressed that the show will be releasing soon with an official poster of Manoj Bajpayee. The exact release date is not yet announced, but according to sources, The Family Man 3 will most likely be released by the end of October or early November.