The Family Man Season 3 OTT: Manoj Bajpayee's Villain Revealed in Prime Video's New Teaser

Raj and DK's funny, entertaining, and intense spy thriller, The Family Man, is the subject of much excitement and anticipation. It's been more than four years since the second season came out, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the third and final season. The show is currently in post-production, with the team striving to ensure a seamless release.

Few days ago, Prime Video revealed the first look of The Family Man 3, and now they have launched the official glimpse of the hit show. In the glimpse that lasts slightly less than a minute, Manoj Bajpayee's Srikanth Tiwari calls himself a "Life and Relationship Counselor" (the irony, eh?), as Suchi (Priyamani) could be seen laughing at this.

The third season of The Family Man could potentially feature Rag Mayur in a cameo role as a ticket collector. What's more intriguing is that Jaideep Ahlawat's look has been revealed partially. Jaideep was seen riding a bike, and he looks like a Ninja warrior in an all-black outfit.

It's already revealed that Jaideep would be playing the antagonist in The Family Man 3, and with this latest reveal, the excitement skyrockets. Nimrat Kaur is also shown briefly, and it can be confirmed that the third and final installment of this spy thriller revolves around these two characters mainly, besides Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi.

The release date is still kept under wraps, but the way Prime Video has been releasing the glimpses, The Family Man 3 might just be out sometime mid- or late July.