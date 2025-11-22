The Family Man 4 Soon? Manoj Bajpayee Drops Big Hint Amid Fans Backlash

The Family Man 3 may have delivered one of the most divisive endings in recent OTT history, but Manoj Bajpayee has now stepped in to calm fans — and his response has reignited speculation about Season 4. Soon after the show’s cliffhanger finale hit Prime Video, social media was flooded with fans tagging Manoj Bajpayee and creators Raj & DK, demanding clarity on Srikant Tiwari’s fate.

Without wasting time, Manoj Bajpayee replied directly to viewers, promising that the unanswered questions from Season 3 will be resolved. He added a short but powerful line, “Jaldi milte hai”, which has now set the internet buzzing with theories about what comes next.

His response has raised a new set of questions: did Raj & DK already film multiple endings or sequences that could lead into Season 4? Is Prime Video waiting to time the announcement strategically? While nothing official has been confirmed, the tone of Manoj’s reply suggests that The Family Man is far from over.

Industry buzz also indicates that Prime Video has no intention of letting go of one of its most iconic characters. Despite earlier claims from the creators that Season 3 marked the end of Srikant’s main story arc, the cliffhanger - combined with Manoj’s latest hint, strongly suggests a continuation.

As for a potential release window, early estimates point to 2027 for The Family Man 4, depending on the timelines of Raj & DK’s other projects including Farzi 2. Until an official announcement arrives, fans will have to sit tight and live with Season 3’s dramatic unresolved ending.But one thing is clear: Srikant Tiwari will return. The only question now is when.