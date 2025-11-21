The Family Man 3 Twitter Reviews: Disappointed Fans Slam Ending, Crossover Wins Hearts!

The Family Man 3 has finally landed on Prime Video, and Twitter has exploded with reactions as fans dissect every frame of Manoj Bajpayee’s return as Srikant Tiwari. Viewers agree on one thing right away: Manoj Bajpayee delivers yet another powerhouse performance. But this time, the emotional arc is far more personal, and many fans feel this shift makes the season slightly less sharp and less intelligent than the first outing.

Priyamani, who plays Suchitra, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points online. Fans have praised her depth, her realism and her crucial role in keeping the series grounded. Several recurring characters have also made a mark, contributing to the familiar world that Raj and DK have built over the years.

However, the season’s ending has triggered a wave of disappointment. The cliffhanger has left many viewers frustrated, with tweets calling it “unfair,” “rushed,” and “a tease without closure.” In contrast, one surprise element has completely won the internet over, the cameo of a major character from Farzi, which has delighted fans of Raj and DK’s extended spy universe.

Overall, The Family Man 3 has sparked a lively debate on Twitter, mixing admiration for performances with divided opinions on the storytelling, but the buzz is louder than ever.

The Family Man s3 aur bhi gajab hai. Ek hi episode dekha same energy as before. Its good that Indian web shows picking Up North East topic so perfectly. — Vaibhav Agarwal (@Brijwasi_Up80) November 21, 2025

Binge watched Family Man Season 3. This time, Srikanth Tiwari doesn’t even solve a case properly and dies in the end. I mean, what the hell? — Dave Augustus (@davetweetlive) November 21, 2025

@krishdk why no 8th episode in season 3 of the family man???

So disappointed. Can’t sleep all night thinking about the survival of shrikant Tiwari. Please upload season 4 in 15 days. Isse “ order samjo ya request “ 😜😎 — Amit (@balharaabhishek) November 21, 2025

Currently watching the new season of family man

Can't wait for what raj & dk has brought to the show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uugc92EtMP — Vivek (@Vivek12111998) November 21, 2025

The Family Man S3 review

story : 5.5/10 (could be better)

everything else : a solid 9/10

some character grew as humans loved that.

3/5 stars tbf. — Ved (@iskywalker17) November 21, 2025