Eleven Movie OTT Review: Naveen Chandra's Haunting Crime Thriller Demands Your Attention!

There are few actors who never fail to disappoint audiences with their acting abilities, and Naveen Chandra is one among them. Irrespective of whether his movies end up working or not at the box office, Naveen always proves why he is one of the most bankable actors for filmmakers who want to tell honest stories.

The good thing for Naveen is that he has also made his mark in the Tamil film industry, and director Karthik Subbaraj decided to explore his villainous potential in Jigarthanda Double X. This made Naveen Chandra even closer to Tamil movie fans, and he has since been trying to release his films in both languages.

Eleven Movie OTT Review: This Investigative Thriller is a Must-Watch

His latest release, Eleven, was released in both Telugu and Tamil. Keeping the movie's box office aside, it generated great buzz owing to its highly intriguing plot. Naveen Chandra plays a police officer who decides to investigate a series of gruesome murders by a serial killer. When he decides to connect the dots, it all points to a unique school that only admits twins.

Who is the killer, and what's his motive to commit the crimes that he did forms the rest of the tale, and Naveen Chandra's role as a sincere cop will surely earn the audience's praise, especially on streaming platforms. Even though the movie falters a bit with its proceedings in the middle, the last half hour is where Eleven comes truly alive and is one of the main reasons why this film shouldn't be missed now that it has come out on OTT.

Murder mysteries, especially serial killer stories, are always a hit on OTT, and since Eleven also falls into the same category, there is a high guarantee of the film working big time with streaming fans. Even though people might not want to spend their money and watch a murder mystery on the big screen, they will surely invest their time and watch it in the comfort of their homes to find out who committed the murder in the first place.

Since Eleven maintains that intrigue throughout and keeps you hooked, this film becomes a must-watch on OTT this weekend if all you are looking for is a whodunit kind of story to binge on a Saturday night. Eleven is streaming now on Prime Video.