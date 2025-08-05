Dominic and The Ladies Purse OTT: Massive Prime Video Update Comes as Relief for Mammootty Fans!

This year, Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been consistently busy with back-to-back films. Regardless of their box office performance, the legendary actor continues to demonstrate his ability to create films out of pure passion.

However, his previous two releases, Dominic and the Ladies Purse and Bazooka, didn't really work big time at the box office. Even though Dominic and the Ladies Purse did work well box-office-wise, Bazooka failed big time. Consequently, neither Dominic and the Ladies Purse nor Bazooka achieved digital release success.

There were many speculations about which OTT platform would host the films. An OTT platform might end up streaming Dominic and The Ladies' Purse. Initially, Prime Video acquired the digital rights of Dominic, but Z5 allegedly got the streaming rights of both Dominic and Bazooka.

This was the final update until things went silent before speculation started growing around Prime Video finally deciding to release Dominic and The Ladies' Purse very soon on its streaming platform. You can anticipate this Gautam Vasudeve Menon film to begin streaming on Prime Video in the near future, even though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Just like Dominic and The Ladies' Purse getting their digital home on Prime, there is a chance of Bazooka being released digitally on one of the big OTT platforms. We still don't know which OTT giant secured the streaming rights for this Deeno Dennis film.