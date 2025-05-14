Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release on May 28 – Where to Watch the Latest MCU Film

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie as the new First Avenger, is set to stream on Disney+ starting May 28, 2025. Following its theatrical release in February, the film surprised many by becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025, earning over $400 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film is set a few months after Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), now the US President, takes office. Sam Wilson (Mackie), the new Captain America, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), as the Falcon, are sent on a high-stakes mission to recover stolen classified materials from a dangerous mercenary group. Unlike the previous Captain America, Steve Rogers, Sam and Joaquin lack superhuman abilities, making their mission even more challenging.

Although Brave New World faced criticism for its slow pacing and complex storyline, the performances of Mackie and Ford were widely praised. Critics called the film “tired and uninspired,” but Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America and Ford’s role as President Wilson/Red Hulk received positive feedback.

For fans in India, the film will be available on JioHotstar, following its Disney+ premiere. The movie also plays a crucial role in setting up the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars through its post-credit scene.

Captain America: Brave New World may not have thrilled everyone, but it promises to be an essential watch for fans eager to follow the evolving MCU storyline.