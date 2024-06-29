Bigg Boss OTT 3 Latest Voting Trends Revealed

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has become the talk of the town. Show buffs are discussing the contestants on social media. The show organizers announced another elimination this week. Sai Ketan Rao, Payal Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sana are nominated for the second elimination in the house. Earlier, Neeraj Goyat was eliminated from the show.

Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultan, Luv Kataria, and Armaan Malik are in the safe zone with the majority of votes. Payal Malik and Deepak Chaurasia are in the bottom position with the fewest votes.

The scheduled weekend episode has been canceled due to unknown reasons. There is no clarity on whether the makers will be shooting Sunday's episode.

Let's wait and see who gets evicted from the show.