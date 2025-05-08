Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release: Rajkummar-Wamiqa Film Skips Theatres, Drops May 16 on Prime

In light of the recent events and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the makers of Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf have opted to skip the film's theatrical release and directly go for a digital release.

Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios released a statement in relation to the same, where they mentioned that their film shouldn't come before the nation, and as a result, they are aiming to release the movie directly on OTT.

The promotional content of Bhool Chuk Maaf garnered good attention on social media, and the film's comedy content was expected to generate good laughs on the big screen for North Indian audiences. While it remains to be seen how well the movie performs in its streaming debut, Maddock, who are currently on a roll with back-to-back hits, appears to have missed an opportunity.

Bhool Chuk Maaf's OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Owing to the makers' decision, Bhool Chuk Maaf will now release directly on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have also announced the streaming date, which is May 16th. So, those who were eager to watch the film can now catch it a week later on Prime Video.

It will be fascinating to gauge how people appreciate this comedy caper on OTT after it decides to skip its theatrical release.