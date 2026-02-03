Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Film

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja was last seen on the big screen in the Sankranthi release Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film featured Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads and was promoted as a festive entertainer.

However, the movie failed to live up to expectations at the box office and could not generate strong theatrical returns. After its underwhelming run in cinemas, the film is now likely to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on February 13, 2026. An official announcement from the makers or the streaming platform is yet to be made.

It remains to be seen whether the film will find a wider audience on OTT and perform better in the digital space. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Tarak Ponnappa, and Muralidhar Goud. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.