August 15-22 OTT Releases: Telugu Movies and Series to Watch at Home

Amid all the giant commercial films that Telugu cinema continues to make, there are some small-scale films that end up getting lost in the huddle. One such movie was Virgin Boys, released early last month. It was an adult comedy, and despite limited release and promotions, the film managed to reach the target audiences and performed decently at the box office.

Now, Virgin Boys is ready for its digital release, and the popular Telugu OTT platform Aha Video has secured the rights for it. Virgin Boys silently landed on Aha on the 15th of August, and it remains to be seen if the movie will impress youth who want to watch light-hearted content during the weekend.

Telugu OTT Releases: Virgin Boys, Mayasabha, Suryapet Junction, and More!

Should Virgin Boys emerge as a surprise, another film, Suryapet Junction, has also found its digital home. Released on April 25th theatrically, Suryapet Junction failed to impress audiences, and it took quite a long while for the film to land on streaming. Prime Video bagged the rights, and just like Virgin Boys, Suryapet Junction also started streaming on the 15th of August.

So, if you are a Telugu movie buff who wants to spend the weekend watching a film or two, make it Virgin Boys and Suryapet Junction, which are streaming on Aha Video and Prime Video, respectively.

Junior - Prime Video

Junior represents Kireeti Reddy's big-screen debut, with youthful actress Sreeleela in the female lead, while Genelia Deshmukh returns to Telugu cinema. Radha Krishna Reddy directs this Telugu action drama, which integrates family relationships with high-energy moments. The film is set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video in numerous languages, including Telugu and Kannada, with potential dubs, bringing spectators a combination of drama, action, and nostalgia over the Independence Day weekend.

Mayasabha - Sony LIV

Mayasabha unfolds as a gripping political saga created and co-directed by Deva Katta, with screenplay support from Kiran Jay Kumar. Set against the volatile socio-political climate of Andhra Pradesh between the mid-1970s and 1995, the series traces the intense story of friendship, ambition, and betrayal. It premiered on SonyLIV on August 7, 2025, and is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam