Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Release: SonyLIV Delights Fans; Movie Streaming Now!

Last week, fans of Malayalam cinema and movie buffs were waiting with bated breath over the OTT release of the hit Mollywood film, Alappuzha Gymkhana. Directed by Khalid Rehman and starring Naslen, Alappuzha Gymkhana was one of those small films that ended up becoming a smash hit at the box office.

The movie impressed critics and audiences, and despite the limited release and tough competition from Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana ended up winning the battle big time. Bazooka struggled to endure the impact of Alappuzha Gymkhana, even with the presence of powerful actor Mammootty. Despite having a strong premise, Bazooka failed to capitalize on its strengths, resulting in an average performance at the box office.

Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT out on SonyLIV

On the other hand, Alappuzha Gymkhana was captivating from beginning to end, successfully engaging its intended audience. Naslen scored a hit on Vishu and also became a familiar name in the households of Kerala with back-to-back hits to his name. Sony LIV has now secured the OTT rights for Alappuzha Gymkhana, with an initial streaming date of June 6th.

However, the initial streaming date was not met, leading to extreme disappointment among fans. In no time, the OTT platform has announced that it will be releasing the film a week later on the 13th. SonyLIV shocked everyone by choosing to release Alappuzha Gymkhana a few hours ahead of schedule, even though fans were excitedly anticipating the film's digital debut.

Instead of making Alappuzha Gymkhana available at midnight on the 13th, Alappuzha Gymkhana started streaming from the afternoon of June 12, and since the film is out, OTT audiences will lap it up, and it will be one of the most streamed Malayalam movies on that platform this year, after Rekhachithram.