Who is Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods' New Girlfriend? Her Dating History, Marriage with Donald Trump Jr., and More

Golf legend Tiger Woods has achieved everything that is there to achieve in the sport. The American golfer, who is at the flag end of his career, is not willing to stop anytime soon, and he also has his son to carry forward his great golfing legacy.

While Woods' professional career is nothing short of phenomenal, his personal life has had its own share of troubles. For a while, Tiger Woods called himself single and revealed that he is happy with where he is in life.

Hours ago, Tiger Woods dropped heartwarming surprise news for fans by sharing on his social media that he is, in fact, in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law.

"Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

So, who is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa Trump: Dating History, Marriage with Donald Trump Jr., and Modeling Career.

Vanessa was born in 1977 and grew up on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Vanessa attended the Dwight School, a private preparatory school in Manhattan. According to multiple records, Vanessa was a tennis star there. After schooling, Vanessa studied psychology at Marymount College in Manhattan.

Vanessa had a colorful dating history that ranged from gangsters to movie stars. Her alleged relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio was the talk of the town in the late 90s. In the early 2000s, Vanessa was reportedly dating Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud.

President Donald Trump introduced Vanessa to his son Donny Jr. at a fashion show in 2003. This was the time when Vanessa was doing modeling. However, Vanessa and Trump Jr. didn't really hit it off until months later at a mutual friend's birthday party. After talking for hours at the party, they got engaged a month later.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 and had five children during the course of their marriage. However, Vanessa and Trump Jr. decided to part ways in 2018 and filed for a divorce. Even after separation, Donald Jr. and Vanessa maintained a friendly relationship.