R.Praggnanandhaa: Meet the Chess Grandmaster's Parents Who Are the Pillars Behind His Success

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, born on August 10, 2005, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has rapidly ascended the ranks of international chess, becoming one of India's youngest and most celebrated grandmasters. Behind his meteoric rise stands a family whose unwavering support and dedication have been instrumental in his journey. Recently, Praggnanandhaa won the Superbet Chess Classic 2025, his first Grand Chess Tour victory. Having already announced himself on the world stage in chess, this victory is another crucial milestone for the young grandmaster. Praggnanandhaa took home $77,667 and 10 GCT points following the title triumph.

Who are Praggnandhaa's parents, Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi?

Praggnanandhaa's father, Rameshbabu, serves as a branch manager at TNSC Bank. His mother, Nagalakshmi, is a homemaker who has been a constant presence in his chess career, often accompanying him to tournaments and providing emotional support during competitions.

Nagalakshmi's dedication has not gone unnoticed. Her presence at tournaments, offering encouragement and ensuring a supportive environment, has been pivotal in Praggnanandhaa's development as a player.

Who is Praggnandhaa's sibling, Vaishali Rameshbabu?

Praggnanandhaa's elder sister, Vaishali Rameshbabu, born on June 21, 2001, is also a distinguished chess player. She holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM). Together, the siblings have made history as the first brother-sister duo to both achieve grandmaster titles and qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

Vaishali's achievements have served as both inspiration and motivation for Praggnanandhaa, fostering a healthy competitive spirit and mutual respect between the siblings.

Praggnanandhaa's family's Commitment to Excellence

The Rameshbabu family's collective commitment to chess excellence is evident in their shared achievements and mutual support. Their story demonstrates the important role of familial support in nurturing talent and achieving success on the global stage.

As Praggnanandhaa continues to make strides in the world of chess, the unwavering support of his family remains a cornerstone of his ongoing success.