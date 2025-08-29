PV Sindhu at BWF World Championships 2025: When and Where to Watch QuarterFinal Match Live?

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu is all set to play her quarterfinal match at the BWF World Championships 2025. She will face Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in a high-stakes clash at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:20 PM IST today. As with all major badminton tournaments, timings may shift slightly depending on the progress of earlier matches, so fans are advised to tune in a little early to avoid missing the action.

In India, the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. For global audiences, matches can be viewed through BWF TV on YouTube, which provides free streaming for fans worldwide.

Sindhu has been in strong form at the tournament, making her way into the quarterfinals after a dominant win in the Round of 16. A win today would secure her a place in the semifinals and bring her closer to adding another major title to her already illustrious career.

Fans back home and across the world will be glued to their screens this evening as Sindhu looks to continue her run on the world stage.