Australian Open 2025 Badminton: Where to Watch Lakshya Sen Final in Action

Lakshya Sen has stormed into the final of the Australian Open 2025, giving Indian badminton fans a huge reason to celebrate. The 23-year-old produced a strong semifinal performance, showcasing sharp net play, fast movement and complete control over the rallies. This final gives him a golden chance to secure his first title of the season.

In the summit clash, Lakshya will face Japan’s Yushi Tanaka, a rising threat on the BWF circuit known for his aggressive style and precision in mid-court exchanges. Tanaka has been in impressive form throughout the tournament, making this final a compelling matchup for badminton fans.

The championship match is set to begin at 11:00 AM IST, and Indian viewers can catch the action live on the JioHotstar app. Fans are advised to tune in a little early to avoid last-minute streaming delays, as a high viewership spike is expected for the final.

Lakshya’s deep run at the Australian Open marks an important moment in his season, and with confidence on his side, he now stands just one win away from lifting a major title. Indian supporters will be hoping he carries his strong form into the final and finishes the tournament in style.