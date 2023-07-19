Opposition's 'INDIA' won't succeed: Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta has criticised the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) formed by the Opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and said it won't be successful.

"By naming their alliance 'INDIA', nothing will happen. We have to see what is there inside it. They are trying to distract the people. They won't be successful under any circumstances," he said referring to Opposition's alliance after attending the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday night.

Mahanta, who is also the working president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), further said,"In the name of 'INDIA', they should not tarnish the image of the nation in future."

"In states, where the Opposition parties are leading, they will not leave seats for other parties (its allies). Even, Congress will not get to contest in many states. Therefore, what would be the outcome of this alliance (INDIA), we know."

In response to a question on the 2024 general elections, the Minister said, "The only mantra of NDA is development. It is our only issue."

"It is a good start for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Mahanta said on the NDA meeting which was attended by 39 parties.

Twenty-six political parties, including the main Opposition Congress, formed an alliance called 'INDIA' in Bengaluru on Tuesday to fight against the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

