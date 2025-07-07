Oppn slams Dhirendra Shastri over 'Bhagwa-e-Hind' remarks; calls him BJP's 'spokesperson'

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Religious leader Dhirendra Shastri has triggered a major political controversy over his recent remarks made during a visit to Bihar, where he declared that his dream was the establishment of a 'Bhagwa-e-Hind' (saffron India).

His statement, made while addressing a Sanatan Mahakumbh, drew strong criticism from Opposition parties, who accused him of pushing a divisive political agenda.

"My only dream is Bhagwa-e-Hind. If someone attacks my religion, I will retaliate. This is because I am Hindu and I talk only about Hindutva," Shastri had stated.

He also called upon people to rise above caste divisions and unite, adding that he was not against any religion but had issues with Hindus who divided society based on caste lines and regionalism.

In a sharp response, several Opposition leaders accused him of acting as a spokesperson of the BJP and trying to polarise voters ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

They also questioned his silence on key issues like unemployment, education, and poverty in the state.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha told IANS, "We follow the Constitution and the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. India is a diverse nation -- with many religions, languages, and cultures. Our national flag is the Tricolour, and such single-colour thinking will not work here."

Congress MP Manoj Kumar echoed the sentiment, stating, "Hindus don't only love the saffron colour -- we love all of them. Even our flag is Tricoloured. Everyone knows he doesn't hold events without money. He holds meetings only when elections are near. If he is truly spiritual, why does he need so much security? He has become a propagandist of the government. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians in India are one and will remain united."

"He is making these divisive statements because elections are nearing in Bihar. Why doesn't he talk about unemployment, healthcare and education? Bihar has given this country the highest number of IAS and IPS officers. Does he think people will fall for such baseless remarks?" he further said.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar also criticised the religious leader's timing.

"Such people become active whenever elections approach -- be it the Lok Sabha or the Assembly. And they are activated by the BJP because the party has nothing to show for its governance. After 11 years at the Centre and 20 years in Bihar, the state ranks last in poverty, unemployment, corruption, and healthcare. Yet they still seek votes without any shame," he said.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Rajendra Pawar, referring to Shastri's earlier remarks about revered saint Tukaram Maharaj, said, "This Bageshwar Baba once came to Maharashtra and disrespected Tukaram Maharaj. We opposed him then, and we oppose him now. He may work with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, but in Maharashtra, we will follow the teachings of our saints. Discriminatory politics will not be tolerated here."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "We are not particularly interested in who Baba Bageshwar is. What matters is that elections are approaching in Bihar, and each party is campaigning. BJP has its way, JD(U) has its way. But India belongs to all. Saying 'Garv se kaho hum Hindu hai' does not mean hating Muslims, Sikhs, Christians or Buddhists. Our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The focus should be on employment, infrastructure, poverty, and ending casteism, not spreading hate."

He added that the state's priorities should be better education, infrastructure, job creation, and social harmony, not communal rhetoric.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad also slammed Shastri and said, "I don't understand where he comes up with such phrases. Anyone who truly bows to India dreams of a progressive and developed nation."

