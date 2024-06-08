One person can’t be pinned for Cong’s poll setback in K'taka: Minister

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) Congress leader and Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Saturday that it is not possible to pin the responsibility on one person for the party's setback in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil also asserted that there will be no evaluation of the ministers and legislators over the election results, as discussions will focus solely on the future strategy of the party.

Out of the 28 Lok seats in Karnataka, the Congress won nine seats as the BJP walked away with the lion's share of 17 seats. The JD-S won the remaining two seats

“We expected to win at least 14 seats in Karnataka. We will introspect on the reasons for the setback. Over the past year, the state government has implemented many pro-people schemes and ensured that they reach the public. We will see where we went wrong. We also know that a few more seats could have been won,” Patil said.

"While Narendra Modi is becoming the Prime Minister for a third time, BJP’s strength has decreased compared to the last two terms. It is not possible to say how long will this government survive. We know how difficult it is to run a government with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as an alliance partner,” he added.

When asked about the allegations against Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil in the alleged tribal welfare board corruption scandal, Patil said, "Sharan Prakash is an honest person. He will never engage in acts like destroying evidence or indulge in corruption. So let us not drag his name in this case."

