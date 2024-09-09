Oman, Brazil discuss ties, economic cooperation

Muscat (Oman), Sep 9 (IANS) Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi met with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, here to discuss bilateral cooperation as this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the statement from the Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday, both sides explored ways to enhance economic and trade partnerships, focusing on mutual investment in renewable energy and agriculture, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the meeting, the Omani minister commended "Brazil's efforts in addressing several global issues that benefit humanity as a whole."

The Brazilian diplomat praised "Oman's vital role in promoting regional stability."

Their discussions also covered regional and international developments, as well as joint efforts to promote security both in the region and globally, according to the statement.

