Om Birla displayed distinguished leadership in upholding Parliamentary traditions: Assam CM

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put up an excellent leadership coupled with a commitment to uphold the traditions in the lower house of the Parliament.

Sarma, who has been in the national capital for the last three days, paid a courtesy visit to Birla in his chamber in Lok Sabha.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “As Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri @ombirlakota ji has always displayed distinguished leadership and commitment to upholding parliamentary traditions. It was a pleasure meeting him in Sansad Bhawan today.”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also met Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and invited them to attend the upcoming investor summit in Assam.

In X posts, the Chief Minister wrote: “Held an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji. I invited him to join us in the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2025 and also sought his assistance to strengthen and harness the full potential of Assam’s hydrocarbon industry. Grateful for the hospitality extended by Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @arjunrammeghwal Ji at his residence in New Delhi today.”

Notably, “Advantage Assam 2.0”, the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam’s rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, with 32 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers representing each of Assam's 800+ tea gardens, the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister said that perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.