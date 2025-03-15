Old video of Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri attending Irfan Pathan’s anniversary goes viral

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) An old video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attending the anniversary party of the former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan is going viral. The video from Irfan’s wedding anniversary party is from February 2025. However, what caught people’s attention was the superstar being accompanied by his partner Gauri Spratt in the video.

What makes the video even more interesting is the presence of Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The video, which was dug up by a Reddit community on the day of the actor's 60th birthday, shows Gauri standing beside Aamir, as she wore a purple outfit for the occasion.

In the video, Irfan was seen with wife Safa Baig as both of them cut a chocolate cake. Irfan then fed a piece of cake to Aamir, as both of them smiled.

Earlier, on Thursday, the actor left the entire Mumbai media in utter disbelief when he introduced his lady love to them ahead of his 60th birthday. This comes after the superstar and the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Gauri is the third woman in Aamir’s life. The actor was earlier married to Kiran Rao and prior to that, Reena Dutta. Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar met Kiran on the sets of the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’, which was bankrolled by him with his first wife, Reena serving as the executive producer on the film.

The superstar was married to both Kiran and Reena for 16 years each before they called it quits. The actor shares two children with Reena, Junaid and Ira Khan. Junaid made his debut last year with his streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, and was recently seen in ‘Loveyapa’. Ira tied the nuptial knot last year in January with Nupur Shikhare, a fitness expert.

With Kiran, the actor shares a son, Azad, which they continue to co-parent after their divorce. Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri have been friends for over two decades and reconnected only recently, over a year ago.

Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son. She was quite nervous while interacting with a sea of media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.