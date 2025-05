Obscene video case: K’taka HC quashes petition seeking stay on examination of witnesses

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Bhavani Revanna seeking a stay on the examination of evidence against her son and prime accused Prajwal Revanna in the obscene video scandal. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The bench, headed by Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, passed the order quashing the petition.

The petitioner had sought a stay on the examination of witnesses by the trial court in the case.

Vikram Huilgol, counsel for petitioner Bhavani Revanna, submitted that the defence team representing Prajwal Revanna needs to verify more than 2,000 documents related to the case. He also sought a week's time to appoint a new lawyer for Prajwal, stating that suitable legal representation is currently unavailable.

However, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ravivarma Kumar, representing the prosecution, objected to the request. He argued that Bhavani Revanna herself is an accused in the case and that this was a deliberate attempt to delay the recording and examination of witness statements in the trial court.

The SPP further submitted that such petitions were an attempt to mislead the court and requested permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Bhavani Revanna. Taking the arguments into account, the High Court dismissed her petition.

Earlier, the counsel representing Prajwal Revanna had submitted a memo to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs stating his intention to withdraw from the case. Subsequently, Prajwal Revanna filed an application seeking time to appoint new counsel.

The prosecution opposed the move, alleging it was a tactic to delay proceedings. Considering the prosecution's objections, the Special Court had ordered that the recording of witness statements in the obscene video case would begin on May 2.

In response, Bhavani Revanna approached the High Court seeking a stay on the Special Court’s proceedings. She also requested that the Special Court be directed to provide certified copies of the court proceedings. Both pleas were rejected.

In its order, the High Court observed that passing directions to adjourn trial court proceedings would undermine the authority of the trial court and declared that it would not entertain such petitions.

On April 3, the Special Court had framed criminal charges against Prajwal Revanna, including rape, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and unauthorized circulation of private images, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.