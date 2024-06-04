NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan congratulates PM Modi for third term win

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "historic third win" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) secures majority in Election Commission (EC) trends.

"Congratulations PM @narendramodi ji for the historic third win under your leadership in Indian general election today. Best wishes for your third term as the @PMOIndia of this great nation of ours. God bless and God speed," Chauhan wrote on X.

As of now, the BJP-led NDA is leading with 291 seats.

PM Modi has won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a third time. He defeated his rival -- Ajay Rai of Congress with over 1.5 lakh votes.

PM Modi polled 6,12,970 votes, according to the EC data.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Ather Jamal Lari, finished third and remained nearly 5.8 lakh votes behind the Prime Minister.

