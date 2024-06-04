BJP improves its tally in Assam, CM Himanta thanks voters

Guwahati, June 4 (IANS) The BJP has improved its performance in Assam from the previous Lok Sabha polls with the ruling party along with its allies having won 11 out of a total of 14 seats in the state.

BJP has won nine seats while its partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won one seat each.

Assam Chief Minister applauded the party's good performance and thanked the voters.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing

@BJP4Assam and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state.”

According to Sarma, the NDA has also bettered its overall vote share to nearly 46 per cent, a huge jump from the 39 per cent vote share that they secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 44 per cent in the 2021 assembly elections.

“This we have achieved despite the 40 per cent minority population in the state,” he added.

Sarma further mentioned that if this win can be translated into a lead for the NDA in more than 90 of 126 assembly segments, a much-improved outcome compared to the performance in the 2021 Assembly elections.

He further mentioned: “Clearly, today’s results are a vote for the overall transformation Assam has been experiencing in the last 3 years. With the blessings of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, we remain committed to delivering on our promise to establish Assam among the top states in the country.”

Congress has won three seats - Nagaon, Dhubri and Jorhat Lok Sabha seats. Another opposition party AIUDF has failed to open its account in Assam.

