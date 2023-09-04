YSRCP NRI Members Celebrated YSR’s 14th Death Anniversary In Dubai

On September 2nd 2009, a day like any other, it got engraved in the hearts of many Telugu people. Upon learning of the YSR helicopter's disappearance, thousands mobilised for a search and rescue mission in the Nallamala Forest.

September 3rd was a day of mourning for many, as Navy helicopters discovered the wreckage of the crash. YSR, who had held a special place in the hearts of many, left them heartbroken.

These two days, September 2nd and 3rd, left an indelible mark in history. Organisations and roads were shut down to honour the funeral of the legendary figure. Love poured in, and tears were shed by all who remembered those days.

Telugu people both within the country and abroad cherished the memories of YSR, paying tribute to him every year.

In Dubai, the YSRCP United Arab Emirates Committee, led by Convener Syed Akram Basha and its members, paid their respects to the great leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his 14th Death Anniversary. They placed flowers on his portrait as a sign of their tribute.

Syed Akram Basha, speaking on this occasion, praised the administration of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, describing it as a golden age. Under his leadership, underprivileged communities experienced immense happiness. YSR was the pioneering Chief Minister who introduced and implemented numerous schemes, including the Fee Reimbursement scheme.

During his tenure, Muslims were granted a 4 percent reservation in public education and job sectors for the first time. YSR relentlessly worked for the welfare of the people, even in the face of his impending passing, earning a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people across the globe.

Leaders, activists, and fans of the YSRCP from the United Arab Emirates came together to pay their heartfelt tributes to this remarkable leader.

Also Read: YSRCP NRIs Organise Blood Donation Camp On YSR Vardhanthi