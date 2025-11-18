US Mass Layoffs Spike: Telugu NRIs Hit Hard

Mass layoffs across the United States are rising sharply, and the Telugu NRI community is feeling the impact more than ever. Companies across tech, retail and corporate sectors are now resorting to large-scale dismissals, often carried out through mass emails and quick virtual meetings, leaving many Indian employees shocked at the suddenness.

The trend is being described as the new norm, replacing the earlier “low-hire, low-fire” culture many workers had grown used to. Tens of thousands of employees have been laid off within weeks, with many Telugu professionals on H-1B and L-1 visas suddenly pushed into a 60-day scramble to find new jobs before risking their legal status in the country.

Several recent incidents highlight the situation. Telugu employees at major U.S. tech companies have reported abrupt job losses, sometimes informed within minutes during brief Zoom calls. Community organisations in the U.S. have also noticed a growing number of Telugu families considering a return to India, citing job insecurity, rising cost of living, and uncertainty around visa renewals.

For Telugu NRIs, the pressure is two-fold: securing a new job in a competitive market and dealing with immigration-related time limits. Job agents and support groups have advised affected workers to stay prepared with resume updates, legal guidance and emergency financial plans. Many are also exploring remote or hybrid roles as a fallback while searching for stable placements.

With economic conditions still unpredictable, experts believe the layoff wave may continue for several more months. For Telugu NRIs, this period has become one of the most challenging in recent memory, prompting many to rethink long-term plans in the United States.