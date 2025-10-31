Trump’s Latest Bid to Recapture the ‘American Dream for the American People’ Targets H-1B Visas

The American Dream—a goal cherished by many around the world—seems to be slipping further away for foreign workers as US President Donald Trump continues to tighten America’s visa policies.

In its latest move, the US Department of Labour released a video accusing companies of misusing H-1B visas and “stealing” the American dream from US citizens.

The voiceover declared, “For generations, we’ve told Americans that if they work hard enough, they can achieve the American Dream. But many have had this dream stolen. Their jobs were replaced by foreign workers as companies abused the H-1B visa.”

The video mentioned India, which accounts for 72% of all H-1B visa holders, followed by China at 12%. It also noted that the median salary of an H-1B worker in computer-related roles was $123,000, higher than that of American employees.

What is Project Firewall

Introducing “Project Firewall,” the 52-second clip said, “President Trump is taking action to hold companies accountable for H-1B abuse and ensure they prioritise Americans—recapturing the American Dream for the American people.”

Under Project Firewall, the Trump administration will probe employers, strengthen compliance, and coordinate across agencies to prevent H-1B misuse and protect highly skilled American workers.

Trump’s broader immigration stance has also seen stricter measures aimed at prioritising American citizens for jobs. Recently, he signed an executive order imposing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa petitions, effective October 6—a decision that rattled global tech hubs.

Adding to the push, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state universities would no longer hire foreign workers under H-1B visas, instructing them to prioritise American candidates.

With this crackdown and the launch of Project Firewall, the Trump administration has sent a clear message: the American Dream is for the American people.