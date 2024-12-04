Telugu Girl Hansika Crowned National American Miss Junior Teen

It was a proud moment for the Telugu community as Hansika, a 17-year-old Telugu girl, won the National American Miss Junior Teen title. She contested against 118 contestants from 50 states in the US and won.

Hansika's journey to the top began when she was just six years old. She started participating in pageants and has since won several titles, including National American Miss, International Junior Miss, International United Miss, and USA Indian Miss.

Born in Vanaparthy, Hansika's parents are Shekhar and Prashanthi. Her mother is a famous Bharatanatyam dancer and actress who acted in Kannada and Telugu films. Hansika's aunt, Pramodhini, is also a renowned actress.

Hansika has been a brilliant performer in pageants and still continues to study because of her interest in a career in medicine. She targets going to Brown University Harvard, or even Stanford University. Ultimately, she seeks to be crowned Miss Universe and Miss World.

Hansika's achievement is a testimonial of her hard work and dedication. She has inspired young girls everywhere to show that with perseverance and passion, they will be able to succeed in their dreams.

