Telangana Girl Geetika in Miss Telugu USA 2025 Finals

Geetika, a young woman from Mustikuntla in Bonakal mandal, Khammam district, Telangana, has made it to the finals of the prestigious 'Miss Telugu USA 2025' competition. The annual event is designed for Telugu-speaking people living and studying in the United States. This year, contestants are judged based on factors such as their knowledge and love for the Telugu language, self-respect, culture, lifestyle, talent, intelligence, and skills in acting and music. Geetika has impressed the judges and secured her place in the grand finale.

The final event will be held on May 25 in Dallas, and Geetika is confident about her chances of winning.

Geetika is the eldest daughter of Pillalamarri Shivanarasimha Rao and Madhavi from Mustikuntla. She completed her primary education in Khammam and went on to earn a B.Tech degree in Chennai. Currently, she is pursuing an MS at the University of Cincinnati in the United States.

Her journey from a small town in India to the global stage is an inspiring example of hard work and dedication. Geetika hopes her story motivates others to chase their dreams.