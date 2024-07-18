Jaahnavi Kandula Death: US Police Officer Loses Job

Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, tragically died in January 2023 after being struck by a police patrol vehicle in Seattle.

A video of Officer Auderer making light of her death and laughing about it went viral, causing widespread outrage. In the video, Auderer implied that "she was just a regular person and her death had no value."

The Indian government demanded action against Auderer, resulting in his immediate suspension. Recently, the Seattle Police Department took final disciplinary action against him, leading to his dismissal.

Seattle Police Chief Rahr stated that Auderer's comments about Jaahnavi Kandula's death caused severe emotional pain to her family and were irreparable. She noted that his remarks brought disgrace to the Seattle Police Department and were a shame to the policing profession. Chief Rahr highlighted that Auderer's actions made police duties even more challenging and reminded officers of their responsibility to earn public trust. Emphasizing the need for maintaining high standards, she concluded that continuing Auderer's employment would dishonor the department, thus leading to his termination.

Jaahnavi Kandula's Death: A Timeline of Events

January 2023: Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, dies after being hit by a police patrol vehicle in Seattle.

Video Goes Viral: A video surfaces showing Officer Daniel Auderer laughing and making light of Kandula's death, implying her death had no value.

Public Outrage: The video sparks widespread outrage, and the Indian government demands action against Auderer.

Immediate Suspension: Auderer is suspended from his duties pending an investigation.

Final Disciplinary Action: The Seattle Police Department takes final disciplinary action, resulting in Auderer's dismissal.