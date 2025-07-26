Indian Vlogger Exposes New York City's Dirtiest Secret: It's Subway - Watch

The New York City subway system is in ruins, with trash-covered platforms, crumbling equipment, and a complete lack of hygiene, according to a video posted by an Indian vlogger. A user uploaded the video to Instagram, showing him strolling around the subway station. It reveals what looks to be urine-stained corners and general neglect.

The image of the East Coast US metropolis, which attracts tourists and business travelers from all over the world, is very different from the subway station. "New York subway: the dirtiest subway?" is the caption that appears on the screen of the now-viral video.

"The New York City subway's reputation for being dirty stems from a combination of factors, including heavy usage, aging infrastructure, insufficient cleaning protocols, and a lack of consistent maintenance," the individual wrote.

"The sheer volume of daily commuters makes it difficult to keep stations spotless, and outdated systems and a lack of investment in upkeep exacerbate the problem."