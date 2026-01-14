Indian Medical Student Killed in Road Accident in Kazakhstan's Oskemen, 2 Others Injured

An Indian medical student was killed and two others were injured in a fatal road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian Embassyhas confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Mili Mohan, an Indian national studying in Kazakhstan. Two other Indian students, Ashika Sheejamini and Jaseena B, sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the Indian Embassy, the accident occurred in Oskemen. The victims were among a group of 11 students from Semey Medical University who were returning from an excursion to the Altai Alps when the crash took place.

Indian authorities are in touch with local officials in Kazakhstan to ensure medical assistance for the injured students and to facilitate necessary support for the victim’s family. Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.