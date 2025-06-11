Haryana Youth in Viral Newark Airport Video Entered US Illegally: MEA

Three days after a video emerged showing a young boy being restrained at Newark Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the youth, reportedly from Haryana, had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa.

Citing sources, an Indian Express report stated that the individual was being deported to India following a U.S. court order.

The video, which has since gone viral, was shared by Indian-origin entrepreneur Kunal Jain. It shows the boy handcuffed and pinned to the ground by U.S. law enforcement officers. The incident reportedly took place on June 7 and has triggered widespread concern over the boy’s well-being. The youngster’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

According to MEA sources, U.S. law enforcement officers found the boy’s behaviour to be “non-conducive for travel,” which led to him being restrained and taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

The MEA had raised the matter with the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. It has been learned that the youth will be deported to India once he is declared medically fit for travel.

The video has sparked outrage online and raised concerns about possible human rights violations in the handling of the case.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Jain posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

He further added:“This poor kid’s parents won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar, he was supposed to board the same flight as me last night, but he never did. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at the New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented.”

In response, the Indian Embassy in the U.S. posted on X on June 9: “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals.”