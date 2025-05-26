Harvard Foreign Students Wooed by Canadian & Hong Kong Universities Amid Trump Row

The decision by the Trump administration to revoke Harvard University's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has sparked widespread backlash and placed students in a challenging situation. This decision by Donald Trump's government has affected more than 6,800 students, and Harvard University is now in the middle of a visa crisis. While a US federal court has temporarily blocked this order, the uncertainty continues to grow daily.

To help the affected students, Hong Kong and Canada have come forward to support the students holding F-1 visas. The universities are offering everything from open admissions to full scholarships and academic continuity plans.

Here is a list of universities that offer hope to the dejected Harvard students affected by the SEVP program.

Tetr College of Business:

Canada-based Tetr College of Business has launched a special $10 million scholarship program for displaced Harvard students. Students who are accepted into its 2025 August undergraduate cohort can get a full tuition scholarship (worth approximately $200,000).

The college offers two programs.

1) Management and Technology

2) Science and Artificial Intelligence

Interested students can apply by sending an email to transferadmissions@tetr.org with a note about your F-1 visa status, proof of Harvard admission/enrollment, and a brief academic or personal profile.

Alongside Canada's Tetr, Hong Kong has also urged all the universities to support the affected students.

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has extended unconditional offers to displaced students. Harvard University is offering streamlined admissions, academic credit transfers, visa assistance, and credit support to affected students.

City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has decided to facilitate academic continuity for international students, including doctoral candidates, by providing transfer opportunities and co-supervision arrangements with their original PhD supervisors.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong is attracting outstanding students globally, and it also explores additional research funding to support scholars seeking opportunities outside the U.S.

Other universities, like the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), offer support to displaced international students who choose to enroll, promising assistance based on individual situations.