Diwali 2025 Holiday Observances Around the World; Complete list!

In a historic move, California has officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday, following the approval of Governor Gavin Newsom. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Indian community in the United States and reflects the growing global recognition of India’s festival of lights.

Diwali Becomes a State Holiday in California

In September 2025, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 268, confirming that all state government offices, public schools, and community colleges in California will remain closed on Diwali. With this legislation, California has become the third U.S. state to grant Diwali the status of an official public holiday.

The festival, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists worldwide. This declaration is seen as a tribute to the contribution of the Indian diaspora, whose culture and traditions continue to enrich American society.

U.S. States Recognizing Diwali as a Holiday

Pennsylvania made history by becoming the first U.S. state to officially acknowledge Diwali as a public holiday in October 2024. Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill into law, recognizing the growing South Asian community—numbering nearly 200,000 in the state.

New York City soon followed, with Mayor Eric Adams announcing a school holiday for Diwali. Each year, the city hosts vibrant celebrations featuring fireworks, cultural performances, and traditional light displays across iconic landmarks.

In Connecticut, Diwali was declared a public holiday in 2025, reflecting the influence of a large and active Indian-American community. The festival is celebrated enthusiastically across the state, and even the White House joins in, with the U.S. President lighting a ceremonial lamp to extend greetings to the Indian diaspora.

Diwali Across the World

Beyond the United States, Diwali is recognized as a public holiday in several countries, demonstrating its universal message of hope and unity.

In Singapore, Diwali—known locally as Deepavali an official public holiday. The Little India district transforms into a spectacle of lights, music, and cultural shows. Government offices, schools, and businesses all close, allowing citizens to join the celebrations.

In Malaysia, where the festival is called Hari Deepavali, it is observed as a national holiday. People begin the day with an oil bath, followed by prayers, feasts, and family gatherings. Offices and schools remain closed as communities come together in joy.

The island nation of Mauritius, with its significant Hindu population, also observes Diwali as a national holiday. Homes are adorned with lamps, and families celebrate by exchanging sweets and bursting crackers, symbolizing the triumph of light and wisdom.

Similarly, in Fiji, Diwali has long been recognized as an official public holiday. The celebrations there transcend religious boundaries, uniting people from all backgrounds in the spirit of peace and togetherness.

A Festival Without Borders

The recognition of Diwali as a state holiday in California highlights the festival’s growing influence beyond India’s borders. It reflects how this ancient tradition continues to inspire people worldwide, spreading the message of light, love, and harmony.

With California joining the list of regions celebrating Diwali officially, the festival’s glow shines brighter than ever, bridging cultures and reminding the world of the enduring power of unity and positivity.

Also read: Diwali 2025: Top 12 Places in India for a Family Holiday