ATA Vedukalu 2025 to Be Held Across Telugu States From December 12–27; Grand Finale in Hyderabad
The American Telugu Association (ATA) has announced the schedule for ATA Vedukalu 2025, a two-week celebration that will take place from December 12 to 27 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
This year’s edition will showcase a diverse lineup of events, including community service activities, cultural performances, literary sessions, business seminars, and a Startup Pitch Competition organised in partnership with IIT-Hyderabad and the MeitY Startup Incubation programme of the Government of India.
The festivities will conclude with a Grand Finale on December 27 at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, bringing together participants, dignitaries, and members of the Telugu diaspora for a closing ceremony celebrating Telugu heritage, innovation, and community engagement.
Key Events Scheduled from December 12–27
December 12 – Hyderabad & Ranga Reddy
Press meet in Hyderabad
School scholarship distribution
School infrastructure development programs
Cultural events in Ranga Reddy district
December 13 – Sangareddy
IIT–Hyderabad Startup Pitch Competition
December 14 – Hyderabad
Literary Gathering & Telugu Literature Events
December 16–17 – Hyderabad & Visakhapatnam
Business Seminars featuring industry leaders and entrepreneurs
December 20–23 – Multiple Districts
Sports events
Education outreach programs
School infrastructure upgrades
Installation of water purification systems
Women’s health and awareness camps
December 24–25 – Community Welfare Programs
Health camps
Charitable initiatives for children and underserved communities
December 27 – Hyderabad
Grand Finale at Ravindra Bharathi
Classical, folk, and contemporary cultural performances
ATA Awards Ceremony – India 2025
ATA Awards – India 2025
As part of the celebrations, ATA will present the ATA Awards – India 2025, recognizing exceptional Telugu achievers across various fields, including:
Literature & Arts
Business & Entrepreneurship
Science, Medicine & Technology
Education
Humanitarian and Community Service
Performing Arts
Youth Leadership
Awards Ceremony: December 27, 2025, at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad
Last Date for Nominations: December 7, 2025
Email for Submissions: awards@ataworld.org
Grand Finale on December 27, 2025
The closing ceremony will feature:
A spectacular showcase of classical, folk, and modern performances
Participation of acclaimed artists
The prestigious ATA Awards presentation
A concluding grand banquet for dignitaries and guests
The finale is expected to energize the community ahead of the 19th ATA Conference & Youth Convention, scheduled for July 31 – August 2, 2026, in Baltimore, USA.
Community Service Across Telugu States
Throughout December, ATA will conduct a wide range of service activities, including:
Educational aid and scholarships
School infrastructure development
Clean drinking water projects
Women’s health camps
General welfare programs for rural communities
ATA has encouraged Telugu NRIs and community groups worldwide to participate actively. Those interested in hosting service programs in their hometowns are invited to connect with ATA representatives.
ATA welcomes everyone to join ATA Vedukalu 2025, a prelude to its landmark 19th Conference & Youth Convention at the Baltimore Convention Center from July 30 to August 2, 2026.