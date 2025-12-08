ATA Vedukalu 2025 to Be Held Across Telugu States From December 12–27; Grand Finale in Hyderabad

The American Telugu Association (ATA) has announced the schedule for ATA Vedukalu 2025, a two-week celebration that will take place from December 12 to 27 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This year’s edition will showcase a diverse lineup of events, including community service activities, cultural performances, literary sessions, business seminars, and a Startup Pitch Competition organised in partnership with IIT-Hyderabad and the MeitY Startup Incubation programme of the Government of India.

The festivities will conclude with a Grand Finale on December 27 at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, bringing together participants, dignitaries, and members of the Telugu diaspora for a closing ceremony celebrating Telugu heritage, innovation, and community engagement.

Key Events Scheduled from December 12–27

December 12 – Hyderabad & Ranga Reddy

Press meet in Hyderabad

School scholarship distribution

School infrastructure development programs

Cultural events in Ranga Reddy district

December 13 – Sangareddy

IIT–Hyderabad Startup Pitch Competition

December 14 – Hyderabad

Literary Gathering & Telugu Literature Events

December 16–17 – Hyderabad & Visakhapatnam

Business Seminars featuring industry leaders and entrepreneurs

December 20–23 – Multiple Districts

Sports events

Education outreach programs

School infrastructure upgrades

Installation of water purification systems

Women’s health and awareness camps

December 24–25 – Community Welfare Programs

Health camps

Charitable initiatives for children and underserved communities

December 27 – Hyderabad

Grand Finale at Ravindra Bharathi

Classical, folk, and contemporary cultural performances

ATA Awards Ceremony – India 2025

ATA Awards – India 2025

As part of the celebrations, ATA will present the ATA Awards – India 2025, recognizing exceptional Telugu achievers across various fields, including:

Literature & Arts

Business & Entrepreneurship

Science, Medicine & Technology

Education

Humanitarian and Community Service

Performing Arts

Youth Leadership

Awards Ceremony: December 27, 2025, at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad

Last Date for Nominations: December 7, 2025

Email for Submissions: awards@ataworld.org

Grand Finale on December 27, 2025

The closing ceremony will feature:

A spectacular showcase of classical, folk, and modern performances

Participation of acclaimed artists

The prestigious ATA Awards presentation

A concluding grand banquet for dignitaries and guests

The finale is expected to energize the community ahead of the 19th ATA Conference & Youth Convention, scheduled for July 31 – August 2, 2026, in Baltimore, USA.

Community Service Across Telugu States

Throughout December, ATA will conduct a wide range of service activities, including:

Educational aid and scholarships

School infrastructure development

Clean drinking water projects

Women’s health camps

General welfare programs for rural communities

ATA has encouraged Telugu NRIs and community groups worldwide to participate actively. Those interested in hosting service programs in their hometowns are invited to connect with ATA representatives.

ATA welcomes everyone to join ATA Vedukalu 2025, a prelude to its landmark 19th Conference & Youth Convention at the Baltimore Convention Center from July 30 to August 2, 2026.