Telugu Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest in US after Graduation

A tragic incident involving an Indian student in the United States has once again raised concerns over the growing number of sudden cardiac-related deaths among young Indians living abroad. A 26-year-old student from Kadapa reportedly lost his life unexpectedly in California shortly after celebrating an important milestone in his academic journey.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Kumel Shaik, had recently completed his studies at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. According to reports, he had taken part in his graduation walk just a day before the heartbreaking incident occurred.

Friends and members of the Indian community said Kumel had moved to the United States with hopes of building a bright future and supporting his family back home. Those who knew him described him as a determined and ambitious young man focused on achieving success through education and hard work.

Reports indicate that Kumel suffered a cardiac arrest while asleep at his residence in California. His sudden death has left family members, friends, and fellow students devastated.

The incident has also reignited discussions around the increasing number of unexpected heart-related deaths among Indian students and NRIs living overseas. In recent years, several similar cases involving young individuals collapsing due to cardiac arrest have been reported from different countries, causing concern among families and communities.

Following the tragedy, members of the Indian diaspora in the United States have reportedly started efforts to support Kumel’s family. Community groups and well-wishers are said to be helping with arrangements to send his mortal remains back to India and provide financial assistance to the grieving family during this difficult time.

The untimely passing of the young student has deeply saddened many people both in India and abroad, with tributes pouring in on social media remembering his dreams, dedication, and promising future.

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