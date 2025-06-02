Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Drama: How An Indian Expat Nearly Missed ₹11 Lakh Lottery Win

It’s rare for fortune to favour someone even once — but in Sanjeev’s case, it struck twice. The Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi was first lucky when he won the Big Ticket lottery, and lucky again when he finally received the prize money.

Fifty thousand dirhams — nearly ₹11 lakh — came within an inch of slipping through his fingers, all because he had submitted the wrong phone number while buying the ticket.

Holding ticket number 275-236701, Sanjeev had indeed won the Big Ticket draw, but the organisers were unable to contact him for three days.

The show’s hosts, Richard and Bouchra, tried calling Sanjeev 15 times over that period. Eventually, the organisers sent him an email notifying him of his win.

Sanjeev responded, explaining that he had accidentally entered an incorrect contact number while purchasing the ticket.

In light of the incident, Big Ticket issued a reminder to all participants to ensure their contact details — especially phone numbers and email addresses — are accurate when entering the draw.