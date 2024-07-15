North China on high alert for extreme rainfall

Beijing, July 15 (IANS) China's northern regions are bracing for extreme weather conditions, with authorities urging full emergency preparedness to counter the imminent threat of heavy rainfall.

According to a meeting held Monday by authorities including the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, the main rain belt is expected to move northwards in the coming days.

That will bring heavy rainfall to the Sichuan Basin and the Huanghuai region, a geographical area that encompasses parts of several provinces, including Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu.

As a result of the expected rainstorms, parts in the northern provinces of Gansu and Shaanxi have been identified as high-risk areas for mountain torrents and geological disasters, reports Xinhua news agency.

In response to the heightened risk, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding for Henan.

The country is entering a critical period of flood control, which typically runs from late July to early August.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has ordered relevant provincial-level regions to focus on vulnerable areas, including flood-prone rivers and urban drainage systems.

Meanwhile, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River are experiencing a resurgence of floodwaters, prompting southern regions to remain vigilant and continue to strengthen their defences.

