Nominations begin for PM Yoga Awards 2025, winners to get trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash award

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush has opened nominations for the PM Yoga Awards 2025 to honour and felicitate the individuals as well as organisations, making significant contributions in the field of Yoga’s promotion and development.

The PM Yoga Awards will be given annually on the occasion of International Yoga Day i.e. June 21 and will recognize contributions at two levels – domestic and international.

The proposal to recognize and felicitate outstanding ‘Yoga contributors’ was first put forward by Prime Minister during the second International Yoga Day.

The applicants, including Yoga experts can either get themselves nominated on own or get nominated by any leading organisation in the field. They can file nominations on MyGov portal, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India.

Awards and Categories

The awards will be given each year for exemplary contribution in the field of Yoga towards the development and promotion of Yoga. The award would be given annually on the occasion of International Day of Yoga (21st June).

The awards would be given to entities with an impeccable track record and outstanding contributions to the promotion and development of Yoga. In a particular year, the Jury may decide to give awards to one or more individuals/organizations or none.

The awards will be given under the following categories -- National Individual, National Organization, International Individual and International Organization.

The name of winners will be announced on 11th International Day of Yoga. The winners will be awarded a Trophy, Certificate and a Cash Award of Rs 25 lakh. In the case of joint winners, the cash awards would be divided amongst the winners.

Eligibility and Evaluation of candidates

*The applicants/nominees for these awards should have deep understanding of Yoga

* The minimum to qualify for the nominations under the individual category for both National & International is 40 years.

* For organisations, 20 years of service with an impeccable track record and outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of Yoga is required.

The nominations will be followed by screening and evaluation of candidates, with four-member committee assessing their contributions. They will be evaluated on basis of their body of knowledge and their impact on society in instilling ethical and spiritual values.

