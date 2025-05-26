‘No one should meddle with India’: HM Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor

Nanded, May 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Operation Sindoor has not only sent a message to Pakistan but to the entire world, forever, that no one should meddle with India’s army, people, and borders, otherwise, they will have to face the consequences.

At a Shankhnad rally, the Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that if anyone attacks the innocent citizens, a bullet will be answered with a cannon.

“This operation was named Operation Sindoor for sending a message to the entire world that the vermilion on the foreheads of our mothers, sisters, and daughters is not cheap. If anyone dares to harm their vermilion, they will have to answer with their blood,” he said.

Shah said that on April 22, Pakistan-supported terrorists committed a cowardly act, targeting and killing innocent travellers in front of their families after questioning their religion.

“PM Modi had said in Patna that no matter where you hide, you will be found and reduced to dust. Pakistan forgot that PM Modi’s government has been here for 11 years now. Terrorists attacked Uri, we conducted a surgical strike. They attacked Pulwama, we carried out an air strike. They attacked Pehalgam, we executed Operation Sindoor and razed their main bases to the ground. Hundreds of terrorists were obliterated in our airstrike,” he added.

Shah further said that on May 7 at 1:04 AM, the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terrorist locations in 22 minutes and also blew up their headquarters.

“On May 8, Pakistan carried out attacks with drones and missiles. But our air defence system was so robust that not a single missile, not a single drone of theirs could touch Indian soil; they were all neutralised in the air,” he said.

He added that we have to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, but also create an India that no one dares to attempt any misadventure against.

“While Operation Sindoor was underway, Operation Black Forest was also in progress. Our CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, and BSF have successfully destroyed many Maoists. So far, numerous Maoists have been killed, and many more have surrendered. Let me assure you that by 31 March 2026, we will be a Maoist-free nation,” said the Union Home Minister.

