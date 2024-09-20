'No one imagined something like that': Manoj Tiwary on Gambhir-Kohli interview

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Former India batter Manoj Tiwari reacted on the BCCI's recent interview, featuring star batter Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir that "put an end to all the masala", saying that no one imagined something like that would happen after their past episodes of on-field banter in the IPL.

Kohli and Gambhir, who have played together for Team India across formats, had some famous altercations on the field on quite a few occasions in the past which made headlines.

"Too early to say anything about Gautam Gambhir (as Team India coach). He has only been on one tour so far (Sri Lanka), and now this (Bangladesh Test) in Indian conditions. He’s always been a fighter. Ever since stepping out of politics and taking on the role of India’s head coach, a new side of him has emerged. Good that he became friends with MS Dhoni and now we see a video of him with Virat Kohli, which is really impressive," Tiwary told IANS.

The duo have now moved on from past old feuds and are sharing the dressing in the Indian team setup as a coach and a player.

"Before becoming a coach, he had a rift (on-field) with Virat Kohli, but after taking on the role, it turned into a friendship. There is a good bond between the two, they’re now doing interviews together. No one imagined that something like that would happen. This is a change, and it's necessary," he said.

As India gear up for three ICC events -- Champions Trophy, World Test Championship Final (if qualified), and 2026 T20 World Cup -- under Gambhir's era, Tiwary feels that it will be a real test for the newly appointed head coach as the things are becoming result oriented nowadays.

"He has taken charge of a team with some of the biggest players, and it’s good that he’s trying to work with everyone. However, his strict personality remains; when he has something to say, he says it directly. The real test will be to see how long he can continue with this mindset, as in India, everything has become result-oriented, and no one focuses on the process anymore," said the former cricketer.

